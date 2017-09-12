Columbus police work to identify suspects in credit card skimming scheme

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police are working to identify three suspects who they say are involved in a credit card skimming scheme.

Officers responded to MainSource Bank on Sunday located at 803 Washington Street after a bank employee located a card skimmer during a routine check of the ATM machine.

Officers also recovered a small bluetooth operated video camera that was installed above the machine’s key pad, which investigators believe was set up by the suspects to steal PIN numbers from customers.

After viewing security camera footage from the bank, the officers immediately recognized the suspects who were also involved in a credit card fraud case that occurred in Columbus last week.

They later located one of the suspects at a Columbus hotel where he was taken into custody. Detectives served a search warrant on two rooms at the hotel where they seized an extensive amount of card skimming equipment.

The man had a fake government ID and investigators are working with federal authorities to identify the suspect. He faces preliminary charges of possession of a card skimming device and possession of a false government identification card.

Police are still working to find and identify two additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.