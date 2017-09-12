× Center Grove students aid in Midwest Food Bank’s hurricane relief efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — If there ever was an acceptable reason for ditching school a group of students at Center Grove High School found it on Tuesday. As part of the school’s annual “Day of Caring” the students pitched in with the Midwest Food Bank and their hurricane relief efforts.

“I just feel like it’s something that we need to do as part of America,” student Daniel Green said.

For hours students packed, sorted and loaded a semi’s worth of relief supplies. Their efforts going towards Midwest Food Bank effort that executive director John Whitaker says will likely continue for a year.

“In the ten years that we’ve been doing disaster relief as first responders for the Salvation Army we’ve never seen event like this unfold in the United States,” Whitaker said.

So far Whitaker says the food bank has sent about 7 truckloads of relief from their Indianapolis branch. But when it’s all said and done Whitaker says all of the food bank’s branches will likely send around 300 truckloads to Texas and Florida. Double the amount they sent for Hurricane Katrina relief.

“We’ve seen the community step up but we can’t let up. This is a long term response we’re going to do for 6-12 months,” Whitaker said.

So far, Whitaker says Hoosiers have stepped up in a big way. Donating enough food in the past week to fill a truck everyday day. While the donations are greatly appreciated, Whitaker stresses the benefits of sending monetary donations.

“When you send a dollar, you might be able to buy one can of vegetables with that dollar but we can buy two to three. So we can really three fold do the response in a much greater way,” he said

Whitaker says it’s important to remember how long their relief efforts will have to continue. And because the Midwest Food bank is community funded, he’s asking Hoosiers to keep giving what they can for as long as they can.

“They say many hands make light work we need many hands to make this work light for us so we can do more,”

For more information on how you can help with Midwest Food Bank’s relief efforts you can visit: https://midwestfoodbank.org/home