1 dead, 2 wounded in shootout inside Greenwood home; drug robbery attempt suspected

GREENWOOD, Ind.– One person is dead, and two other people wounded following a shoot-out inside a Johnson County home early Tuesday.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Greenwood Police responded to a residence in the 300-block of Bridle Court, Greenwood, to investigate a report of shots fired. They discovered three people had been shot, one of them fatally. The deceased victim is a male suspect who was attempting what police believe was a drug-related robbery at the home, according to a news release.

The two residents in the home, a man and a woman, were transported to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis with what were believed to be non life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. The unidentified male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The surviving victims told police that the suspect came to the residence with the intent to rob them of drugs. Multiple gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and victims inside the residence. The suspect then fled the home for a waiting vehicle, according to police, but before the suspect could reach the waiting car, he collapsed and died in the street.