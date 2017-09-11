× Truck driver suffers serious injuries after tire crashes through windshield on I-69

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. – A truck driver was seriously hurt after a spare tire became dislodged from a trailer and smashed through the driver’s windshield.

According to Indianapolis State Police, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-69 near the 292 mile marker. Police said the spare tire came from a vehicle in the southbound lanes, went across the median and struck the northbound driver’s windshield.

The tire went into the cab, hit the driver and ended up on the passenger’s side of the cab. The driver, John A. Green, 58, Zionsville, Ind., suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lutheran Hospital.

State police said the tire is one commonly used by enclosed trailers. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should call (260) 432-8661 or (800) 552-0976.