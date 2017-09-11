× Remnants of Irma move into central Indiana by mid-week

It is going to be a beautiful and quiet day across central Indiana today. Clouds will increase this afternoon, but we will stay dry and the wind will be light. Highs will remain a few degrees below average in the low-mid 70s.

We’ll get some showers from the remnants of Irma late Tuesday into Wednesday. This is not going to be a large rain maker for us. In fact most areas will see less than 0.5″ through Wednesday night.

By Tuesday evening, a few showers will be possible, especially south of I-70. The coverage will go up on Wednesday, but the rain totals won’t be impressive. Expect hit or miss showers on Wednesday with an occasional heavy downpour.

As of 5am this morning, Hurricane Irma was a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds at 75mph and gusts up to 90. The storm is expected to pick up in forward speed and weaken as it moves inland. HOWEVER, flash flooding will still be a MAJOR issue in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama as the storm presses north. 3-8″ of rain is expected across parts of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina over the next day, with flash flooding being the major threat for those areas. Storm surge will still be an issue for the state of Florida through the day today and could be up to 6 feet in spots.