Remembrance ceremonies planned to mark 9/11 anniversary

Indianapolis, Ind — Today marks 16 years since the attacks of September 11th and there are several remembrance events are scheduled across Central Indiana to honor the men and women who lost their lives o.

Bloomington:

9 a.m. Ivy Tech’s Cook Pavilion, 200 Daniels Way

Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus will host a 9/11 remembrance event on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 9 a.m., in coordination with the City of Bloomington and Bloomington Metropolitan Fire Fighters Union Local 586.

Union President Robert Loviscek, of the Fire Fighters Union, who traveled to New York City to pick up Bloomington’s beam from the structure of the World Trade Center will make opening remarks.

Mayor John Hamilton will also make remarks, as well as The City director of economic & sustainable development, Alex Crowley, who was in NYC during the attacks.

Columbus:

8:40 a.m. Columbus City Hall, 123 Washington Street

A moment of silence will be observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Additionally, the ceremony will include an emergency responder radio dispatch to honor the first responders and citizens that lost their lives following the attacks.

Indianapolis:

6:30 p.m. Harley Davidson of Indianapolis at 4146 E 96th Street

The evening will begin with a moment of silence then the group will be escorted (motorcycles only) to the downtown 9/11 Memorial at 7:00 p.m.

7:45 p.m. there will be a ceremony and wreath laying service at the 9/11 Memorial 421 W. Ohio St.

This is a free event but donations to Project 9/11 are welcome.

Greenwood: