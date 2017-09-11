Police: Suspect used debit cards stolen from Kokomo woman at stores in Carmel, Indy

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo are looking for a woman accused of using a stolen debit cards at stores in Carmel and Indianapolis.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, an elderly woman reported her debit cards missing on Aug. 22, 2017. The cards were then subsequently used at a Walmart store in Indianapolis and a Target store in Carmel.

Investigators released surveillance images of a female suspect in the case. The woman drove what appeared to be a newer model Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information should call Det. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.