Police give ‘all clear’ after report of suspicious bag outside downtown Indy’s federal building

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has given the “all clear” after investigating a report of a suspicious bag in downtown Indianapolis.

Police say the bag was on a bicycle outside the Birch Baye Federal Building at the intersection of E. Ohio St. and N. Pennsylvania St.

Officers say precautions were taken as they looked into any potential threat, but nothing harmful was found.

Authorities diverted traffic on nearby roads. Those roads have since been reopened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

