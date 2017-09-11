× No planes in the sky over Florida amid Hurricane Irma landfall

ORLANDO, FL – There’s no argument that Florida is generally a tourism mecca with hundreds of planes flying in and out of the state on a normal day. But Hurricane Irma has drastically changed that.

The flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows not a single plane in the sky over Florida on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. Of course, it’s expected that pilots would avoid the state as a result of the dangerous conditions caused by Irma, but regardless the radar image is still very powerful.

Overall, more than 13,000 flights have been canceled in Florida and the Caribbean thus far as a result of the storm, according to Flight Aware.

Miami International, Florida’s busiest airport, will not be open today after some of its terminals were damaged, USA Today reports.

Additionally, as Irma makes it’s way inward, there are no flights above most of Georgia either. According to USA Today, the Savannah airport canceled all of its flights by Saturday evening. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for the entire state on Sunday.