Man arrested, guns and drugs seized after police search near northeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested a wanted man Friday on the near northeast side and seized drugs, guns and money.

Members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) North District Narcotics and Vice Unit worked with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to serve a warrant at a home in the 2800 block of East 36th Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Police were trying to locate two people wanted on warrants. When they entered the home, they saw firearms and signs of narcotic activity. After obtaining a search warrant, the following items were seized:

Glock Model 19- 9 mm handgun- Stolen out of Avon in 2016

Four revolvers

$3,050 in U.S. currency

A small amount of suspected heroin

An undisclosed controlled substance

Approximately 30 grams of marijuana

A digital scale, paraphernalia and packaging material

Robert Butcher, 31, was arrested for suspicion of dealing and possessing narcotics, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of marijuana. Police did not release information on the second person originally sought in the investigation.

Crimes can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana online or by calling 317-262-8477 (TIPS).