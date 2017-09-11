Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan scheduled to perform at IU in October

Bob Dylan sings "The Times They Are A-Changin' " during the "In Performance At The White House: A Celebration Of Music From The Civil Rights Movement" concert in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 9, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The “voice of a generation” is coming to Indiana University next month.

Bob Dylan and his band will appear will appear at the IU Auditorium on Oct. 29. They’ll be joined by Mavis Staples.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Sept. 15) at 10 a.m.

Those interested in buying tickets can get them online through IUauditorium.com or ticketmaster.com. They can also call 1-800-745-3000 or visit the box office at the IU Auditorium between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In March, Dylan released his latest album, Triplicate. He’ll make several tour stops around the country, with appearances in Chicago, Ill.; Detroit, Mich.; Columbus, Ohio; and Grand Rapids, Mich., among his upcoming tour appearances.

The setlist will include songs from his latest album along with many of his signature tunes.

