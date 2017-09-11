Irma aftermath leads to cancellation of IU football game against Florida International

Posted 9:59 pm, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 10:03PM, September 11, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, IN - AUGUST 31: Mike Majette #24 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs with the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Saturday’s football game between Indiana University and Florida International University has been canceled due to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. It was set to be played in Bloomington.

Fred Glass, IU’s Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, made the announcement Monday night. Glass has reportedly been in contact with FIU officials since Sunday, when the storm made landfall.

“…with FIU classes being canceled, several FIU players and coaches being from the South Florida area, along with the considerable logistical hurdles to overcome in traveling to Bloomington, the decision to cancel the game was made late on Monday evening,” said IU in a press release.

The two programs plan to schedule a game between the schools at Memorial Stadium at some point in the future.

IU is also working to find an opponent to play at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 7, the team’s previously scheduled bye week. The university says tickets and parking passes issued for the FIU game will be redeemable for the game against the new opponent, regardless of when it occurs.

