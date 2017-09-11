Indiana man waves American flag on overpass for 16th year to honor 9/11 victims

Posted 1:26 pm, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 01:27PM, September 11, 2017

Indianapolis, Ind — If you were driving on I-465 today near the city’s northwest side, you might have seen a man holding an American flag.

It’s a tradition James Clark has been doing for the past 16 years on September 11th as a way to honor the men and women who lost their lives that day.

“I want to be a messenger once a year as a reminder of 2,977 people who lost their lives today,” he said.

Each September 11th, Clark stands on West 56th Street  for 12 hours, holding the flag as drivers honk, wave, and give thumbs up as a way to show support.

“I try to respond to each honk or wave. Sometimes I’m successful sometimes I’m not.”

This year, he is also raising money for the Make A Wish Foundation. To donate, <a href=”http://oki.wish.org/”>click here.</a>

