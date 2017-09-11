× Hendricks County man killed in off-road vehicle crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A 58-year-old man died after being trapped under an off-road vehicle in Putnam County Monday.

DNR says a passerby reported the crash on County Road 800 East at approximately 5:43 p.m. The victim, identified as John Hall, was reportedly unresponsive under the Polaris Ranger when the call was placed.

Conservation officers say Hall was transported to Putnam County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but DNR says no foul play is suspected at this time.

An autopsy will be scheduled for a future date.