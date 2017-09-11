Dozens arrested for looting, curfew violations during Hurricane Irma

MIAMI, FL – Police in Florida are investigating reports of people looting stores as Hurricane Irma hit the state.

On Sunday night, Miami police took two people into custody and detained two others.

Deputy Police Chief Luis Cabrera told the Miami Herald the officers went to the Shops at Midtown on Sunday afternoon as the winds of Hurricane Irma were at their strongest in South Florida. Cabrera says a group in a white truck hit multiple locations. Police have also received additional reports of looting in the city.

Local news station WPLG even caught a group of night people looting an outdoor mall in Fort Lauterdale on camera. Police later arrested the group, including six adults and three teens, for burglary during a natural disaster.

#FLPD Looters ARRESTED! 9 individuals were arrested Looting CashAmerica Pawn & Simon's on W Sunrise Blvd. pic.twitter.com/1pLR66I8TD — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

Other law enforcement agencies throughout the state promised to investigate every incident of looting.

Any looters who come to Pembroke Pines will be greeted by our officers. Choose wisely and stay home. https://t.co/9ETgZKgYla — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 10, 2017

ATTENTION LOOTERS; Every incident will be investigated. Evidence collected will be used to pursue charges after the fact. #HurrcaneIrma — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 10, 2017

Orlando police arrested two looters after a burglary at a sports department store.

Burglary call at sporting goods store has been peacefully resolved. Two suspects in custody. No officers hurt: pic.twitter.com/nJppsK7MYq — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 11, 2017

In addition to looting arrests, dozens of arrests were made for curfew violations. According to Palm Beach County authorities, at least 25 arrests were made after a 3 p.m. Saturday curfew was imposed, FOX8 reports. The curfew was put in place as a safety measure and to prevent looting and other crimes.