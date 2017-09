Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will not play Sunday during the team's home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Andrew Luck has been ruled OUT for #AZvsIND. pic.twitter.com/v8rtUDavyR — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 11, 2017

Head Coach Chuck Pagano confirmed Luck's status at a press conference Monday.

"Out this week; he's not going to play," Pagano said. He also noted he wasn't sure when Luck would return to practice.

The Colts were beaten by the Rams in their first game of the season, 46-9.

This story will be updated.