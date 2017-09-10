× U.S. National Guard, Army headed to Florida to help with hurricane relief

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Members of the U.S. Army, National Guard and Air National Guard hit the road Sunday morning to help those in Florida affected by Hurricane Irma.

Once there, they will assist and coordinate response efforts and provide advanced communication capabilities.

One of the biggest challenges they say is getting to the hardest hit areas quickly with the proper equipment and supplies.

They will stay and lend a helping hand until their mission is complete.

“As Hoosiers, we roll up our sleeves and we get to work and we’re going to be down there doing this until we’re done,” said Chief of Plans Sean Brady for the 38th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army.

More than 450,000 National Guard airmen and soldiers from across the nation are available to support domestic response efforts. On average, more than 4,000 Guard members conduct operations in the United States on any given day.

“The National Guard stands trained and prepared to assist authorities protect lives and property,” said Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard. “This is a core competency of this organization and we focus on being ready when called.”