Sunday afternoon car accident claims life of 42-year-old Westfield man

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hamilton County responded to a fatal crash Sunday afternoon.

Authorities arrived at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. to find a 2015 Chevy Impala, driven by Derik Reed, 42, of Westfield.

Reed was reportedly traveling southbound on Horton Road south of 196th St. when he left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The Impala struck a tree head-on.

Reed was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle until personnel extricated him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under review by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

