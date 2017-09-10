Police: 2 dead after double shooting on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight on the northwest side that has killed two people.
Police confirm that they were called to the scene on a report that one person was dead and another one was injured after just after 8:45 p.m.
They tweeted out that the second person has died.
The scene is in the 6400 block of Mission Terrace.
We have a crew on the way and will update as we receive more information.
39.831084 -86.273385