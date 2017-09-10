Police: 2 dead after double shooting on northwest side

Posted 9:18 pm, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:23PM, September 10, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight on the northwest side that has killed two people.

Police confirm that they were called to the scene on a report that one person was dead and another one was injured after just after 8:45 p.m.

They tweeted out that the second person has died.

The scene is in the 6400 block of Mission Terrace.

We have a crew on the way and will update as we receive more information.

