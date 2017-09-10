Nearly 100 Hoosier vets surprised with ceremony on way back from Honor Flight

PLAINFIELD, Ind.  – Nearly 100 Hoosier vets were welcomed back at Plainfield High School on Saturday night.

The vets woke up early in the morning to board the Honor Flight to Washington where they spent the day touring war memorials and seeing the sights of the capital.

The best part of the welcome back was that it was a complete surprise.

The Indianapolis 500 Golden Pipers kicked things off by marching through the halls into the gymnasium where the ceremony was held.

Each of the 89 Hoosier vets followed the Pipers with family members and friends by their side. Loved ones held large photos of each veteran’s military picture as they entered the gym.

When they entered, vets were introduced by their rank and name, specific division and where they served.

