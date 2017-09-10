IN Focus: Full interviews w/Sen. Donnelly, Rep. Banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - In an interview for this week's edition of IN Focus, we spoke with Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) about his vote against the package combining hurricane relief with a three-month budget and debt ceiling extension, a measure that passed Friday despite 'no' votes from five of Indiana's seven GOP representatives.

The deal was crafted by President Donald Trump and leading congressional Democrats in an Oval Office meeting earlier this week.

"All of us from Indiana voted for the (relief money) earlier in the week, but when the President struck this deal with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to include a continuing resolution, at that point I could no longer support this package," said Banks. "It's deeply disappointing."

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) also appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, discussing the hurricane relief measures in Congress, the controversy over the President's decision to phase out DACA and the ongoing tension with North Korea.