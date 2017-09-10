Florida sheriff: Shooting at Hurricane Irma won’t keep you safe

Posted 12:09 pm, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13PM, September 10, 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - SEPTEMBER 09: Windblown palm fronds litter the street along Sebastian Street Beach ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma September 9, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Governor Rick Scott has ordered an evacuation of millions of people from the southern part of the state ahead of the unprecedented storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. —Florida authorities have issued another stern warning about Hurricane Irma: Shooting bullets into the storm won’t help keep you safe.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tweeted late Saturday: “DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won’t make it turn around (and) it will have very dangerous side effects.”

The sheriff’s office, which is in the Tampa Bay-area, was responding to a Facebook event page created by two Florida men inviting people to shoot at Irma.

The page reads: “YO SO THIS GOOFY … LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST …”

The invitation presumably was a joke, but 80,000 people indicated they were “going” or “interested” in the event.

In a tweet early Sunday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office asked the thousands of people who had shared the page to also share their request for volunteers needed at hurricane shelters.

