Doctors talk Florida woman through home birth after Irma stops firefighters from responding

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Trees and branches are seen after being knocked down by the high winds as hurricane Irma arrives on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, lashing the state with 130 mph winds. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. – Doctors were forced to talk a Florida woman through delivering her baby at home while Hurricane Irma’s outer bands lashed Miami.

The City of Miami said on its Twitter account early Sunday that firefighters couldn’t respond in time to the woman in the Little Haiti neighborhood. So doctors from Jackson Health System talked her through the birth of the baby girl at home.

Authorities say firefighters were able to make it to the woman Sunday morning and take her to the hospital after the girl was born.

Miami-Dade fire spokeswoman Erika Benitez said the fire department is responding to calls on a case-by-case basis as strong winds and rain lash the area. They are encouraging residents to stay inside because of downed power lines and debris.

