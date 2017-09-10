Colts struggle in first game of season, lose to Rams 46-9

Posted 7:04 pm, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 07:12PM, September 10, 2017

courtesy of Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA. – The Colts opened up the 2017 campaign with a lopsided loss to the L.A. Rams, 46-9.

Scott Tolzien’s first pass of the season resulted in a pick 6 for the Rams and the offense couldn’t get in rhythm.

He had one more in the second half that led to an early exit for the Wisconsin product.

Former Patriot Jacoby Brissett came in at the beginning of the fourth quarter and led the Colts on a touchdown drive capped off by rookie Marlon Mack’s 4 yard touchdown run.

Veteran Adam Vinateri struggled today, missing a field goal and a PAT.

The Colts will look to get back on track next Sunday at 1 p.m. at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

