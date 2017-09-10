2 arrested after police discover 5 lbs. of marijuana during southern Indiana traffic stop

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were arrested after police say they found 5 lbs. of marijuana during a traffic stop in southern Indiana.

Around 12:45 a.m., state police say a trooper stopped 40-year-old Robel N. Kidane and 23-year-old Rickelle L. Moubray in a Chevy Malibu on I-69 near the Petersburg exit for a defective license plate light.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, he reportedly noticed the odor of burnt marijuana. During a search of the vehicle, police say the officer found a duffle bag in the trunk with five packages of marijuana, each weighing 1 lb.

Both Kidane and Moubray were arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail. Kidane is being charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Moubray is being charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

