× Police: Young male fatally shot at Long John Silvers in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight at a Long John Silvers in the Castleton area.

Police say a “young male” was shot dead outside the restaurant.

The restaurant is located at 6020 E. 82nd St. near the Castleton Square Mall.

The mall was put on lockdown following the shooting.

The call came in at around 10:10 p.m.