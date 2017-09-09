Authorities recover body of missing 5-year-old boy with autism in pond

Indy tenderloin week begins on Monday

Posted 8:06 pm, September 9, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re a fan of the Hoosier staple pork tenderloins, next week is for you.

Pizza week, Burger week, and Wings week were tremendous successes and NUVO is back featuring delicious tenderloins from over 30 Circle City institutions.

They are being sold for only $4.

If you’d like to be courteous, tip like a champion, order beer and sides and realize service may be a bit delayed as places will experience more Hoosiers in their doors.

It runs from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17.

See the full list here.

