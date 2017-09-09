Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Indiana GOP Senate hopefuls opposed Harvey aid package

Posted 7:47 am, September 9, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS — The two Republican Indiana congressmen running for the Senate say they voted against a $15 billion disaster aid package supported by President Donald Trump because it allows too much deficit spending.

Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita were in the minority of Friday’s 316-90 House vote. Republicans cast all the “no” votes against the plan, which also increases the federal debt limit.

Indiana’s House delegation voted 5-4 against the measure, while both Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly and Republican Sen. Todd Young supported it during Thursday’s Senate vote.

Messer says the package “piles on” spending with no effort toward balancing the budget. Rokita called the spending reckless and says Trump was forced into the deal out of frustration with congressional Republicans.

They are seeking to challenge Donnelly in next year’s election.

