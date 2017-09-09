× IFD recovers body of missing 5-year-old boy with autism in pond

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Authorities have recovered the body of missing 5-year-old Andrew Khyang in a pond nearby his home.

IMPD and IFD were searching for a 5-year-old boy missing from the 600 block of Meadows Edge lane since just after 1:30 p.m.

Andrew Khyang was last seen at 1 p.m. near Deer Field Village, which is three blocks north of Perry Meridian High School.

He was autistic and unable to respond verbally.

Andrew was last seen wearing a long sleeve hooded shirt with gray stripes, blue jeans and no shoes. He is known to love water and playgrounds.