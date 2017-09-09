Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Colts add Adam Redmond to active roster, waive Matt Jones

Posted 7:15 pm, September 9, 2017, by

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 2: Running back Matt Jones #31 of the Washington Redskins carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at FedExField on October 2, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A day before they open the season, the Colts rearranged their roster.

The team elevated offensive lineman Adam Redmond to the active roster from the practice squad and waived running back Matt Jones. The Colts had claimed Jones off waivers from Washington last weekend.

The personnel move was necessitated by injuries along the offensive line, most notably at center.

Deyshawn Bond, an undrafted rookie and Warren Central High School product, will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. That’s a result of Ryan Kelly breaking a bone in his left foot during training camp.

Complicating matters this week was Ian Silberman, another waiver-wire acquisition last weekend, missing the week of practice with a lumbar injury. He might have been Bond’s backup.

Before adding Redmond to the active roster, the only healthy linemen were Joe Haeg and Le’Raven Clark, and neither is a center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s