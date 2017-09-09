× Colts add Adam Redmond to active roster, waive Matt Jones

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A day before they open the season, the Colts rearranged their roster.

The team elevated offensive lineman Adam Redmond to the active roster from the practice squad and waived running back Matt Jones. The Colts had claimed Jones off waivers from Washington last weekend.

The personnel move was necessitated by injuries along the offensive line, most notably at center.

Deyshawn Bond, an undrafted rookie and Warren Central High School product, will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. That’s a result of Ryan Kelly breaking a bone in his left foot during training camp.

Complicating matters this week was Ian Silberman, another waiver-wire acquisition last weekend, missing the week of practice with a lumbar injury. He might have been Bond’s backup.

Before adding Redmond to the active roster, the only healthy linemen were Joe Haeg and Le’Raven Clark, and neither is a center.