Bloomington man killed in dirt bike accident Saturday afternoon

GOSPORT, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Bloomington man was reportedly killed in a dirt bike accident Saturday afternoon.

25-year-old John Sexton was pronounced dead at IU Health Bloomington after authorities responded to the scene at 2:40 p.m. near W. Mt. Carmel Rd. in Gosport.

He was operating a 2016 Yamaha YZ450F dirtbike.

Sexton was reportedly not wearing any safety equipment.

Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage riders to always wear a helmet and other necessary safety equipment when operating any off road vehicle.