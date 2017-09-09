Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Authorities search for missing 5-year-old

Posted 2:47 pm, September 9, 2017, by , Updated at 04:51PM, September 9, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD and IFD are searching for a 5-year-old boy missing from the south side.

Andrew was last seen at 1 p.m. near Deer Field Village, which is three blocks north of Perry Meridian High School.

He is autistic and unable to respond verbally. Andrew was last seen wearing a long sleeve hooded shirt with gray stripes, blue jeans and no shoes. He is known to love water and playgrounds.

If you see Andrew, call 911. Here is a picture of the shirt Andrew is wearing.

