Authorities search for missing 5-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD and IFD are searching for a 5-year-old boy missing from the south side.

Andrew was last seen at 1 p.m. near Deer Field Village, which is three blocks north of Perry Meridian High School.

He is autistic and unable to respond verbally. Andrew was last seen wearing a long sleeve hooded shirt with gray stripes, blue jeans and no shoes. He is known to love water and playgrounds.

If you see Andrew, call 911. Here is a picture of the shirt Andrew is wearing.