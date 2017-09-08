× Troy Gentry of country music duo Montgomery Gentry dies in New Jersey helicopter crash

Montgomery Gentry’s official website says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, has died in New Jersey helicopter crash.

Authorities say a helicopter crash near a small New Jersey airport left two men dead ahead of a concert there by country band Montgomery Gentry.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by country stars Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry on Friday night. Shortly after 2 p.m., Flying W Airport announced the cancellation of the gig.

Medford Township Police Chief Richard tells NJ.com police got a call about a helicopter “that was distressed” around 1 p.m.

He says the passenger died on the way to a hospital and the pilot died at the scene.