Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Troy Gentry of country music duo Montgomery Gentry dies in New Jersey helicopter crash

Posted 4:14 pm, September 8, 2017, by

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Montgomery Gentry’s official website says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, has died in New Jersey helicopter crash.

Authorities say a helicopter crash near a small New Jersey airport left two men dead ahead of a concert there by country band Montgomery Gentry.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by country stars Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry on Friday night. Shortly after 2 p.m., Flying W Airport announced the cancellation of the gig.

Medford Township Police Chief Richard tells NJ.com police got a call about a helicopter “that was distressed” around 1 p.m.

He says the passenger died on the way to a hospital and the pilot died at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s