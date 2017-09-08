× Things to know about Indianapolis Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When the Indianapolis Colts take the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. on CBS4), quarterback Scott Tolzien will lead the offense.

Here are a few things you may not know about the signal-caller filling in for injured star Andrew Luck.

Tolzien grew up in Rolling Meadows, Ill.—not all that far from Indianapolis.

He’s a big Chicago Blackhawks fan and says team captain Jonathan Toews is his favorite athlete outside football.

He wouldn’t mind punching a ticket to Margaritaville. Tolzien considers himself a “Parrothead” and is a diehard Jimmy Buffett fan.

He says he couldn’t live without his GPS (let’s hope his sense of direction is better on the field).

While many of us think professional athletes enjoy the finest foods, Tolzien says nothing is better to him than good old-fashioned peanut butter.

When he’s not playing football, Tolzien likes to golf and travel.

He says his favorite vacation spot is a lake house.

We’re not sure about his opinion of the 2006 movie starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.