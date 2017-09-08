Things to know about Indianapolis Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 24: Scott Tolzien #16 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When the Indianapolis Colts take the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. on CBS4), quarterback Scott Tolzien will lead the offense.
Here are a few things you may not know about the signal-caller filling in for injured star Andrew Luck.
Tolzien grew up in Rolling Meadows, Ill.—not all that far from Indianapolis.
He’s a big Chicago Blackhawks fan and says team captain Jonathan Toews is his favorite athlete outside football.
CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 15: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Nashville Predators battle for the puck after a faceoff in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Predators defeated the Blackhawks 5-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
He wouldn’t mind punching a ticket to Margaritaville. Tolzien considers himself a “Parrothead” and is a diehard Jimmy Buffett fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 30: Universal Studios Hollywood toasted the arrival of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant to Universal CityWalk, with an exciting performance by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band on March 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NBC Universal)
He says he couldn’t live without his GPS (let’s hope his sense of direction is better on the field).
While many of us think professional athletes enjoy the finest foods, Tolzien says nothing is better to him than good old-fashioned peanut butter.
When he’s not playing football, Tolzien likes to golf and travel.
He says his favorite vacation spot is a lake house.
We’re not sure about his opinion of the 2006 movie starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.
