Suspect in “Brian Kil” cyber threats faces federal judge

INDIANAPOLIS, In --The man authorities say prompted shut downs of two Central Indiana high schools and coerced underage girls into sending him nude photos , will remain in federal custody until his trial concludes.

On Friday Buster Hernandez, who investigators say is better known by the online moniker” Brian Kil” faced a federal judge. As the judge read off the charges Hernandez remained silent. He faces six counts of production of child pornography, three counts of distributing child pornography, four counts of threatening to use an explosive device and 13 counts of threats to injure.

Court documents show Hernandez also intimidated and threatened underage girls into providing him with nude photos, which he later distributed. He also levied threats against schools in Plainfield and Danville, prompting them to temporarily shut down.

The most serious charges against Hernandez, the production and distribution of child pornography, carry a maximum of 30, and 20 years in prison respectively.

While in court Hernandez waived his right to a detention hearing, which means he will stay in federal custody until his trial has concluded. An automatic not guilty plea has also been entered on his behalf.

Hernandez’s trial will begin November 14th.