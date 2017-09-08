× Storm relief campaign expands to include those affected by Hurricane Irma

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers are coming through in a big way to help those affected by hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

As of Thursday night, area Kroger stores had collected more than $155,000 for hurricane victims. The total includes money from central Indiana and Illinois Kroger locations.

Businesses, faith-based and community leaders and all Indianapolis media outlets are working together to gather supplies for victims with the “Hoosiers Helping Houston” initiative. But the effort is about more than Hurricane Harvey—the supplies will also go to help those affected by Hurricane Irma as it bears down on Florida.

Several drop-off locations began accepting donations Thursday, and the donation drive continues through Saturday, Sept. 9. Items will be collected from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Storm victims need the following items:

Bottled water

Packaged Snacks

Juice (non-glass containers)

Baby wipes

Diapers

Those are the only items that will be accepted at the following locations:

Kroger at 5350 E. Thompson Rd, Indianapolis, 46237

Kroger at 9799 E. 116th St, Fishers, 46037

Kroger at 5718 Crawfordsville Rd, Indianapolis, 46224

Kroger at 21 E. St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, 46204

Once the donation drive wraps up, the items will be consolidated and delivered to support hurricane relief efforts in areas affected by Harvey and Irma.

