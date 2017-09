× Right lane of southbound I-65 closed near 21st Street due to crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The right three lanes of southbound I-65 were closed near 21st street due to a crash Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. By 5:30 p.m., all but the right lane had been opened back up.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, near mile 114.