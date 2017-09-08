× Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle near northeast side McDonald’s

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives are investigating after man was found dead inside a truck near a northeast side McDonald’s.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the man was found slumped in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck in a parking lot at 38th Street and Post Road. Officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers at the scene called the case suspicious and said the cause and manner of death are under investigation.