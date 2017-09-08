× New Ball State president establishes scholarship fund for Muncie first-generation college students

MUNCIE, Ind. – It has been a busy week for Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns, as he was officially installed Friday as the university’s 17th president.

During his installation at Emens Auditorium, Means announced that he and his wife are committing $100,000 to establish the Mearns/Proud Family Scholarship.

It will benefit Muncie Central graduates who are first-generation college students.

“Muncie continues to face some significant challenges, primarily because of the adverse impacts caused by external economic forces,” Mearns said. “These changes have substantially reduced the number of manufacturing jobs, which has caused a decline in our local population. And the Muncie public schools have been hit particularly hard. I believe we all must do more for our schools and for our community,” he went on to say.

In recognition of president and Mrs. Mearns’ gift, the Ball State Board of Trustees is committing additional $150,000 from the savings of not having an extravagant installation.

The Ball State University Foundation Board of Directors and the Ball State Board of Trustees are personally contributing more than $30,000 to the scholarship, bringing the total amount to more than $280,000.