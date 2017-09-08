× LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Irma upgraded to category 5 again as Florida prepares for storm

MIAMI, Fl. – Hurricane Irma regained Category 5 status late Friday as the core of the storm made landfall in Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Irma is expected to have sustained winds of 160 mph by the time it slams into the Florida Keys on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Follow our live blog below to stay up to date with all the latest updates and news surrounding Hurricane Irma.