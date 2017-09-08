Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Irma upgraded to category 5 again as Florida prepares for storm

Posted 11:34 pm, September 8, 2017, by

Courtesy Getty Images.

MIAMI, Fl. – Hurricane Irma regained Category 5 status late Friday as the core of the storm made landfall in Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Irma is expected to have sustained winds of 160 mph by the time it slams into the Florida Keys on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Follow our live blog below to stay up to date with all the latest updates and news surrounding Hurricane Irma.

megmelton September 8, 201711:50 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 8, 201711:36 pm

Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s