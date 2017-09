× LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Irma upgraded to category 4 as Florida prepares for storm

MIAMI, Fl. – Hurricane Irma is upgraded to Category 4 status early Sunday morning as the core of the storm nears the Florida coastline.

Irma is expected to have sustained winds of 160 mph by the time it slams into the Florida Keys on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Follow our live blog below to stay up to date with all the latest updates and news surrounding Hurricane Irma.