LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Irma upgraded to category 4 as Florida prepares for storm
MIAMI, Fl. – Hurricane Irma is upgraded to Category 4 status early Sunday morning as the core of the storm nears the Florida coastline.
Irma is expected to have sustained winds of 160 mph by the time it slams into the Florida Keys on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Follow our live blog below to stay up to date with all the latest updates and news surrounding Hurricane Irma.
Hurricane Irma is now a Category 4 storm as it gets closer to the Lower Florida Keys, according to NHC Atlantic Ops https://t.co/NkYv21vcHt pic.twitter.com/xoBJ63yL7z
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
#Irma now Category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 130 mph as it gets closer to the lower Florida Keys, NHC says https://t.co/iN01HM7BXY pic.twitter.com/PgnV8VIs1u
— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
NEW INFO: Hurricane force winds extend outward 70-miles from the center of #Irma. Topical force winds extend outward up to 205-miles. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
#BREAKING As it heads toward Florida Keys, Hurricane Irma strengthens back into Category 4.
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) September 10, 2017
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 44A: Irma Now a Category 4 Hurricane as it Gets Closer to the Lower Florida Keys. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017
JUST IN: #Irma has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane with 130mph maximum sustained winds. It's located ~70 miles SSE of Key West. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
Hurricane Irma is within 90 miles of Key West, Florida, but its effects are already being felt in parts of South FL https://t.co/ChuecJa6kf pic.twitter.com/Ra1sn0NoQH
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
Storm surge is "often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane," says the NHC. Here's why https://t.co/JfeqJMJGLo pic.twitter.com/l0iMLDw8U9
— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
Florida zoos, theme parks, animal rescue centers brace for Hurricane Irma's arrival. https://t.co/Xm5iGSTS2B
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2017
Hurricane force wind gusts at Key West. #FLwx #Irma https://t.co/fguHK5dgVh
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
1am update from @NHC_Atlantic keeps #Irma at Category 3 hurricane with 120mph max sustained winds. Baca Key, FL reported 74mph gust. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
Hurricane Irma is within 90 miles of Key West, Florida, but its affects are already being felt in parts of South FL https://t.co/JTt4HQwPuE pic.twitter.com/yaqmsrOt9I
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
BREAKING: Hurricane Irma's center shifts west to gain more strength, aims for St. Petersburg, not Tampa
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2017
LATEST #Irma track from @NHC_Atlantic. Storm slightly weaker as it gets to northern FL than earlier forecast. #StayTuned #FLwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/AqEA4VaP1b
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
3D view of Hurricane #Irma's eye as it passes off the northern coast of Cuba. #FLwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/PPk2PlIIhB
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
BREAKING: More than 170K homes and businesses without power in Florida as Irma, with winds of 120 mph (190 kph), closes in
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2017
STORM PICS: Hurricane Irma wrecks havoc in Cuba https://t.co/NYIiRtijRn pic.twitter.com/mag8VoVnW8
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) September 10, 2017
As Hurricane Irma nears Florida, concern for animals a major issue https://t.co/dwKJx354AO pic.twitter.com/hcuU3HfijR
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) September 9, 2017
Confirmed tornado approx 12-miles west of Fort Lauderdale. Moving WNW. #FLwx #Irma pic.twitter.com/uiimC6YjFZ
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
UPDATED *potential* storm surge in Fort Myers from #Irma would be catastrophic.
Red: >9ft
Orange: >6ft
Yellow: >3ft
Blue: >1ft#FLwx pic.twitter.com/xNMAyczV6Z
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Winds gusting to mid-30's on Florida mainland. Winds gusting to 60mph in the Keys. Also a Tornado Warning in the Keys. #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/UqG6uJsvO5
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Reminder that $1 from every playoff ticket will be donated to @RedCross to help those affected by the Hurricanes
🎟 https://t.co/lI6MFlZdDM% pic.twitter.com/ZzUO8QxdqY
— Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) September 9, 2017
UPDATED forecast track for Hurricane #Irma by @NHC_Atlantic. BIG impact to western shore of Florida. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/W6keNJIVvA
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Incredible. #Irma https://t.co/OM5dgqLr1q
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
RADAR UPDATE: The eye of Hurricane #Irma is approx 116-miles SE of Key West. The storm is moving NW. #FLwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/gbmE0o64Wp
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma's winds are at 125 MPH. Per @NHC_Atlantic guidance, expecting a northward shift to storm motion and strengthening. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/gV4eltUgLx
— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma 12 pm EDT position update from @NHC_Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/NCrZ50qnWm
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
It's is going to be a windy, stormy Sunday with major flooding in Florida. #inwx @CBS4Indy @WJJK1045 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/g0B7wWQFhc
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) September 9, 2017
JUST IN: New POTENTIAL storm surge in #Tampa and Tampa Bay area from #Irma.
Red: >9ft
Orange: >6ft
Yellow: >3ft
Blue: >1ft#FLwx pic.twitter.com/UauZL3tqFO
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Even though Irma was downgraded to a category 3 storm mid-Saturday, meteorologists say it will strengthen before making landfall.
Hurricane #Irma will likely strengthen into a powerful, category 4 hurricane, before reaching the Lower #FLKeys Sunday morning. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/PPCJ3EJu4d
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
JUST IN: Hurricane #Irma is category 3 as of 11am with 125mph max sustained winds. Moving west at 9mph. #FLwx #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Update: tree damage already on FL Keys from initial outer bands of Hurricane #Irma still well to the southwest @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/9G7zHYlz6w
— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 9, 2017
Winds are beginning to increase in southern Florida ahead of Hurricane #Irma. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9xifcdskgA
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
LATEST computer model projection of power outages thru Monday night in southern Florida. #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/xqferqM3Vs
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma will strengthen when it moves away from Cuba. This powerful hurricane is expected to make landfall in the Lower #FLKeys. pic.twitter.com/agHDgGKhko
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Meteorologists say it now looks like Irma may be making landfall closer to Tampa:
#Hurricane #Irma city-by-city timing of winds, high tides, surge and rainfall forecasts: https://t.co/WRmmbBEHTJ pic.twitter.com/S5nh3ZF1Yr
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 9, 2017
Outer bands of #HurricaneIrma bringing waves and wind in Biscayne Bay – live w/ @JimCantore in Miami on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/deOkMG1tFE
— Steve Petyerak (@StevePetyerak) September 9, 2017
An important message from @FLGovScott. Every Floridian and visitor should stay safe and prepare for #HurricaneIrma. pic.twitter.com/IQvAn59Gov
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 9, 2017
Here is the latest Keys Tourism Advisory regarding category 4 Hurricane #Irma, as compiled and transmitted by @thefloridakeys. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/5UFCmDOTmZ
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Outer rain bands associated with #Irma moving across the #FLKeys this AM. #Hurricane force gusts possible. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/FYE8TKsBnq
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma continues to move west/northwest off the coast of Cuba. This storm continues to be extremely dangerous!!! #FLkeys pic.twitter.com/vfF1B1oggE
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Irma lashes Cuba before making crucial turn north https://t.co/3Mg0vQM4oo pic.twitter.com/6ZvQwMMBpY
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 9, 2017
Here's a day-by-day look at Hurricane #Irma's path ahead https://t.co/jY0XtDCGuh pic.twitter.com/h9clgiRFJR
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
These devastating images show the destruction Hurricane Irma left as the storm ripped through parts of the Caribbean https://t.co/iLcJzzLo7O pic.twitter.com/84vkzSAeT3
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
NEW AT DIS HOUR: Rain bands beginning to move in to southern Florida ahead of #Irma. Winds gusting to near 40mph at Homestead AFB. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/QIZfGffNMk
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
#Irma, now a Cat 5, continues to churn north of Cuba in the Straits of Florida, This morning may be your last chance to Evacuate!!! #FLKeys pic.twitter.com/1s6wBhsk4f
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
JUST IN: New data shows potential storm surge in #Tampa and St. Pete from #Irma.
Orange: >6ft
Yellow: >3ft
Blue: >1ft#FLwx pic.twitter.com/5fw42TWlt7
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
No storm on record, anywhere on the globe, has maintained winds 185mph or above for as long as #Irma https://t.co/djNDAo1WQ6 pic.twitter.com/CsRBY7gnp6
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
Key Messages for #Hurricane #Irma Advisory 40. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/sKiFe4go5s
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2017
On St. Maarten, the number of Americans stranded could be as high as 6,000 https://t.co/WvYtCZd0dG
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 9, 2017
LATEST forecast from @NHC_Atlantic for Hurricane #Irma. Not what those with interests in SW Florida want to see. #FLwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/dLxo6UGiZc
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
