LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Irma marching up Florida coastline as Category 2 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Irma is moving up the coast of southern Florida and is now a category 2 storm.
Irma was at one time the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic with a peak wind speed of 185 mph (300 kph) last week. It left more than 20 people dead across the Caribbean.
Follow the LIVE BLOG below for the latest updates:
Winds are gusting near 90mph West Palm Beach in and near 70mph in Fort Myers. #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/NBuw8Fo26X
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
The water has risen 6.5' in 78-minutes at the Naples, Florida tidal gauge. #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/M0rxlHSCQf
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
BREAKING: Hurricane #Irma is a category 2 with max sustained winds of 110mph. Storm is moving north at 14mph. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
JUST In: 5pm ET forecast track of Hurricane #Irma from @NHC_Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/FT6Yaobros
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
At 4:10pm the eye wall is passing over Naples, Florida. #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/WwYfrDHlmD
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
BREAKING: #Irma has made a second landfall in Florida as it passes over Marco Island as a category 3 hurricane. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
The eye is passing over Marco Island. Once on the "backside" winds will shift and the water will quickly follow. #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/8Wu29Lzk0y
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
**Flash Flood Emergency* Naples, Marco Island, Chokoloskee, Everglades City until 6 PM. Catastrophic surge imminent. https://t.co/kfHH6KMdkr
— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 10, 2017
Urgent warning about the rapid rise of water on the SW FL coast with the passage of #Irma's eye. MOVE AWAY FROM THE WATER! @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/tjPidwn8D8
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017
Irma is now a devastating Cat. 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 mph, expected to move along west coast of Florida https://t.co/kXfBld9s7u pic.twitter.com/3iuktBMakQ
— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
Florida Power & Light says it will be weeks, not days, before electricity is fully restored because of the damage being done by Hurricane Irma.
Naples, Florida is now about 45-miles from the center of Hurricane #Irma. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/5bS3OE5laa
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
Hurricane force wind gusts in Naples where they are reporting 76mph wind gusts at the airport. #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/BiwU4ynCVI
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
Updated *potential* storm surge in Fort Myers based off 11am forecast of #Irma.
Red: >9ft
Orange: >6ft
Yellow: >3ft
Blue: >1ft#FLwx pic.twitter.com/GZtlTzCKdY
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
Hurricane #Irma remains a category 4 hurricane at noon. It is located 65-miles south of Naples and moving north at 9mph. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
Water rushes out of Bay today on string east wind. Water rushes back into Bay late tonight on strong west wind. #Irma. pic.twitter.com/pJePuzSZCX
— Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) September 10, 2017
Crane collapses in downtown Miami amid strong winds from Hurricane #Irma https://t.co/BNnl5MTmcv
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) September 10, 2017
National Hurricane Center reports Hurricane Irma's eye is beginning to move away from the lower Florida Keys https://t.co/7h4Gh7dYcV pic.twitter.com/WPiipnQSGn
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
Florida utility officials say more than 1 million customers have lost power as Hurricane Irma hits the state.
BREAKING: #Hurricane #Irma has made landfall at Cudjoe Key in lower Florida Keyes at 9:10am. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
#BREAKING: #HurricaneIrma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key as Category 4 storm, packing max sustained winds of 130 mph https://t.co/pL458NJSwl
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) September 10, 2017
The eye of Hurricane Irma is over the lower Florida Keys as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane https://t.co/oiADX2SDUU pic.twitter.com/wbk4TTfXHS
— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
…LOWER FLORIDA KEYS IN THE EYE OF #IRMA – Centered at 9 a.m. about 20 mi east of Key West. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb @NWS @NOAA
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017
Where #HurricaneIrma is right now — and where it's going.
Here's the latest forecast on Irma's path: https://t.co/5zTtaG3kDD pic.twitter.com/3YsXAE9dCJ
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 10, 2017
Eye of #Irma should move over the Lower Florida Keys shortly. Eye is 20 miles ESE Key West at 8 am EDT https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb @NWS @NOAA
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017
The National Weather Service says the winds from #HurricaneIrma have neared 90 mph at their Key West office: https://t.co/O0sjYEJ1aP
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 10, 2017
NORTHERN EYEWALL OF HURRICANE #IRMA REACHES THE LOWER FLORIDA KEYS. EYE IS 15 MILES SOUTHEAST OF KEY WEST. https://t.co/pyUyGir4z6
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017
#BREAKING @NHC_Atlantic says Hurricane #Irma's northern eyewall has reached the lower Florida Keys https://t.co/pL458NJSwl
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) September 10, 2017
***HEADS UP LOWER KEYS***
***EXTREME WIND WARNING IN EFFECT***
***SWATHS OF TORNADO-LIKE DAMAGE LIKELY***#Irma #FLkeys #flwx pic.twitter.com/jZfKlGFtIi
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 10, 2017
The Latest: The eye of Hurricane Irma is about 30 miles from lower Florida Keys, and closing in. https://t.co/hGwxiMQFGz
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2017
Tampa has not had a direct hit from a major hurricane since 1921 and is now in Irma’s projected path https://t.co/iYFSubvQse pic.twitter.com/vDZrpY04eR
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
As Hurricane Irma closes in on the Florida Keys, @LonnieQuinnTV has more on the forecast https://t.co/iYFSubvQse pic.twitter.com/fMftWEFEU3
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
Before Hurricane Irma even hit Florida, Miami felt the storm's wrath with rocky waves, powerful wind & whipping rain https://t.co/jkZT9vv5TF pic.twitter.com/M1YOCmHoyw
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, here's a glimpse at some of the destruction the storm left behind in Cuba https://t.co/owC3bFFIUa pic.twitter.com/zPSHrg3NyK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
The National Weather Service Key West estimates #Irma is likely to strike the Lower Florida Keys around sunrise https://t.co/HpGVNRwtVJ pic.twitter.com/I1Xu78pHps
— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
Hurricane #Irma is a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 mph, set to move across Lower Keys, via @CBSMiami https://t.co/owC3bFFIUa pic.twitter.com/3fpv8o5F4F
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
Hurricane Irma has regained strength and is inching closer to Florida after making landfall in Cuba. @megoliver reports: SUN0004 pic.twitter.com/krJhpSv9WX
— CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) September 10, 2017
Hurricane #Irma strengthens back to a Category 4 storm — what you need to know about Category 4 winds https://t.co/owC3bFFIUa pic.twitter.com/FxaEz2E879
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
As of 4 am INTF1 has 4 Hazmat personnel staged in Orlando FL. 4 Incident Support Team members near Jacksonville & 1 member in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/a9vuTtXgIU
— Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) September 10, 2017
Hurricane #Irma's destructive eyewall will overspread Lower Florida Keys between 7-8 am EDT, @NWSKeyWest says https://t.co/OrQOF7PqtK pic.twitter.com/X2CCnCrtLj
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
***EVERYONE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS***
***IT IS TIME TO HUNKER DOWN***
***THE WORST WINDS ARE YET TO COME***#Irma #FLkeys #flwx pic.twitter.com/lmHTcRv68l
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 10, 2017
"The worst winds are yet to come," @NWSKeyWest alerts as Hurricane Irma makes it way to the Florida Keys https://t.co/OrQOF7PqtK pic.twitter.com/QplbXkDxEy
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
Inside FEMA's command center as Hurricane #Irma approaches https://t.co/3AD07shFe8 pic.twitter.com/SWoLgcZAoc
— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
St. Petersburg, like Tampa, has not taken a head-on blow from a major hurricane in nearly a century https://t.co/OrQOF7PqtK pic.twitter.com/Yyn7MTGGSK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
350a: Storm Surge beginning to impact Key West, total water level now 2 feet above normal. #Irma #FLkeys pic.twitter.com/n10nKadtva
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 10, 2017
CNN's @leylasantiago visited Barbuda after Hurricane Irma, where most of the island has been devastated by the storm https://t.co/DJvlqNq5uB pic.twitter.com/AqeBgPvLDT
— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
Category 4 Hurricane Irma has sustained winds of 130 mph, National Hurricane Center says https://t.co/j1vgF04qny pic.twitter.com/wxULEwmUX5
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
Sustained hurricane-force winds from #Irma expected to reach Florida Keys within 1-2 hours, @NHC_Atlantic says https://t.co/lOo7Mh2kic pic.twitter.com/Mg7r8G5WQF
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
With wind gusts measuring 45 mph, Broward County sheriff's office pulls deputies off the road late Saturday https://t.co/s81M9zoyrv pic.twitter.com/Xvv4OMLg8G
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
Hurricane Irma is now a Category 4 storm as it gets closer to the Lower Florida Keys, according to NHC Atlantic Ops https://t.co/NkYv21vcHt pic.twitter.com/xoBJ63yL7z
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
#Irma now Category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 130 mph as it gets closer to the lower Florida Keys, NHC says https://t.co/iN01HM7BXY pic.twitter.com/PgnV8VIs1u
— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
NEW INFO: Hurricane force winds extend outward 70-miles from the center of #Irma. Topical force winds extend outward up to 205-miles. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
#BREAKING As it heads toward Florida Keys, Hurricane Irma strengthens back into Category 4.
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) September 10, 2017
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 44A: Irma Now a Category 4 Hurricane as it Gets Closer to the Lower Florida Keys. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017
JUST IN: #Irma has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane with 130mph maximum sustained winds. It's located ~70 miles SSE of Key West. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
Hurricane Irma is within 90 miles of Key West, Florida, but its effects are already being felt in parts of South FL https://t.co/ChuecJa6kf pic.twitter.com/Ra1sn0NoQH
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
Storm surge is "often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane," says the NHC. Here's why https://t.co/JfeqJMJGLo pic.twitter.com/l0iMLDw8U9
— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
Florida zoos, theme parks, animal rescue centers brace for Hurricane Irma's arrival. https://t.co/Xm5iGSTS2B
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2017
Hurricane force wind gusts at Key West. #FLwx #Irma https://t.co/fguHK5dgVh
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
1am update from @NHC_Atlantic keeps #Irma at Category 3 hurricane with 120mph max sustained winds. Baca Key, FL reported 74mph gust. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
Hurricane Irma is within 90 miles of Key West, Florida, but its affects are already being felt in parts of South FL https://t.co/JTt4HQwPuE pic.twitter.com/yaqmsrOt9I
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017
BREAKING: Hurricane Irma's center shifts west to gain more strength, aims for St. Petersburg, not Tampa
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2017
LATEST #Irma track from @NHC_Atlantic. Storm slightly weaker as it gets to northern FL than earlier forecast. #StayTuned #FLwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/AqEA4VaP1b
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
3D view of Hurricane #Irma's eye as it passes off the northern coast of Cuba. #FLwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/PPk2PlIIhB
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
BREAKING: More than 170K homes and businesses without power in Florida as Irma, with winds of 120 mph (190 kph), closes in
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2017
STORM PICS: Hurricane Irma wrecks havoc in Cuba https://t.co/NYIiRtijRn pic.twitter.com/mag8VoVnW8
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) September 10, 2017
As Hurricane Irma nears Florida, concern for animals a major issue https://t.co/dwKJx354AO pic.twitter.com/hcuU3HfijR
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) September 9, 2017
Confirmed tornado approx 12-miles west of Fort Lauderdale. Moving WNW. #FLwx #Irma pic.twitter.com/uiimC6YjFZ
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
UPDATED *potential* storm surge in Fort Myers from #Irma would be catastrophic.
Red: >9ft
Orange: >6ft
Yellow: >3ft
Blue: >1ft#FLwx pic.twitter.com/xNMAyczV6Z
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Winds gusting to mid-30's on Florida mainland. Winds gusting to 60mph in the Keys. Also a Tornado Warning in the Keys. #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/UqG6uJsvO5
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Reminder that $1 from every playoff ticket will be donated to @RedCross to help those affected by the Hurricanes
🎟 https://t.co/lI6MFlZdDM% pic.twitter.com/ZzUO8QxdqY
— Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) September 9, 2017
UPDATED forecast track for Hurricane #Irma by @NHC_Atlantic. BIG impact to western shore of Florida. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/W6keNJIVvA
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Incredible. #Irma https://t.co/OM5dgqLr1q
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
RADAR UPDATE: The eye of Hurricane #Irma is approx 116-miles SE of Key West. The storm is moving NW. #FLwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/gbmE0o64Wp
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma's winds are at 125 MPH. Per @NHC_Atlantic guidance, expecting a northward shift to storm motion and strengthening. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/gV4eltUgLx
— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma 12 pm EDT position update from @NHC_Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/NCrZ50qnWm
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
It's is going to be a windy, stormy Sunday with major flooding in Florida. #inwx @CBS4Indy @WJJK1045 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/g0B7wWQFhc
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) September 9, 2017
JUST IN: New POTENTIAL storm surge in #Tampa and Tampa Bay area from #Irma.
Red: >9ft
Orange: >6ft
Yellow: >3ft
Blue: >1ft#FLwx pic.twitter.com/UauZL3tqFO
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Even though Irma was downgraded to a category 3 storm mid-Saturday, meteorologists say it will strengthen before making landfall.
Hurricane #Irma will likely strengthen into a powerful, category 4 hurricane, before reaching the Lower #FLKeys Sunday morning. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/PPCJ3EJu4d
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
JUST IN: Hurricane #Irma is category 3 as of 11am with 125mph max sustained winds. Moving west at 9mph. #FLwx #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Update: tree damage already on FL Keys from initial outer bands of Hurricane #Irma still well to the southwest @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/9G7zHYlz6w
— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 9, 2017
Winds are beginning to increase in southern Florida ahead of Hurricane #Irma. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9xifcdskgA
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
LATEST computer model projection of power outages thru Monday night in southern Florida. #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/xqferqM3Vs
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma will strengthen when it moves away from Cuba. This powerful hurricane is expected to make landfall in the Lower #FLKeys. pic.twitter.com/agHDgGKhko
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Meteorologists say it now looks like Irma may be making landfall closer to Tampa:
#Hurricane #Irma city-by-city timing of winds, high tides, surge and rainfall forecasts: https://t.co/WRmmbBEHTJ pic.twitter.com/S5nh3ZF1Yr
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 9, 2017
Outer bands of #HurricaneIrma bringing waves and wind in Biscayne Bay – live w/ @JimCantore in Miami on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/deOkMG1tFE
— Steve Petyerak (@StevePetyerak) September 9, 2017
An important message from @FLGovScott. Every Floridian and visitor should stay safe and prepare for #HurricaneIrma. pic.twitter.com/IQvAn59Gov
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 9, 2017
Here is the latest Keys Tourism Advisory regarding category 4 Hurricane #Irma, as compiled and transmitted by @thefloridakeys. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/5UFCmDOTmZ
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Outer rain bands associated with #Irma moving across the #FLKeys this AM. #Hurricane force gusts possible. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/FYE8TKsBnq
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma continues to move west/northwest off the coast of Cuba. This storm continues to be extremely dangerous!!! #FLkeys pic.twitter.com/vfF1B1oggE
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Irma lashes Cuba before making crucial turn north https://t.co/3Mg0vQM4oo pic.twitter.com/6ZvQwMMBpY
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 9, 2017
Here's a day-by-day look at Hurricane #Irma's path ahead https://t.co/jY0XtDCGuh pic.twitter.com/h9clgiRFJR
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
These devastating images show the destruction Hurricane Irma left as the storm ripped through parts of the Caribbean https://t.co/iLcJzzLo7O pic.twitter.com/84vkzSAeT3
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
NEW AT DIS HOUR: Rain bands beginning to move in to southern Florida ahead of #Irma. Winds gusting to near 40mph at Homestead AFB. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/QIZfGffNMk
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
#Irma, now a Cat 5, continues to churn north of Cuba in the Straits of Florida, This morning may be your last chance to Evacuate!!! #FLKeys pic.twitter.com/1s6wBhsk4f
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
JUST IN: New data shows potential storm surge in #Tampa and St. Pete from #Irma.
Orange: >6ft
Yellow: >3ft
Blue: >1ft#FLwx pic.twitter.com/5fw42TWlt7
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
No storm on record, anywhere on the globe, has maintained winds 185mph or above for as long as #Irma https://t.co/djNDAo1WQ6 pic.twitter.com/CsRBY7gnp6
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
Key Messages for #Hurricane #Irma Advisory 40. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/sKiFe4go5s
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2017
On St. Maarten, the number of Americans stranded could be as high as 6,000 https://t.co/WvYtCZd0dG
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 9, 2017
LATEST forecast from @NHC_Atlantic for Hurricane #Irma. Not what those with interests in SW Florida want to see. #FLwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/dLxo6UGiZc
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
