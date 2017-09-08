LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Irma marching up Florida coastline as Category 2 storm

Posted 11:34 pm, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:11PM, September 10, 2017

Hurricane Irma hit Cuba as a Category 5 hurricane late Friday, with waves reaching as high as 23 feet according to officials. The storm started hitting Florida's southern tip on Saturday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Irma is moving up the coast of southern Florida and is now a category 2 storm.

Irma was at one time the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic with a peak wind speed of 185 mph (300 kph) last week. It left more than 20 people dead across the Caribbean.

Follow the LIVE BLOG below for the latest updates:

Andy Koval September 10, 20176:35 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 10, 20176:05 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 10, 20175:36 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 10, 20175:10 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 10, 20175:10 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 10, 20174:12 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 10, 20173:51 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 10, 20173:45 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20173:32 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20172:29 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20172:13 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20171:48 pm

Florida Power & Light says it will be weeks, not days, before electricity is fully restored because of the damage being done by Hurricane Irma.

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20171:42 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20171:40 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 201712:19 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 201712:03 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 201711:55 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 201711:31 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 201710:54 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20179:51 am

Florida utility officials say more than 1 million customers have lost power as Hurricane Irma hits the state.

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20179:36 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20179:33 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20179:21 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20179:04 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20178:16 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20178:11 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20177:45 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20177:12 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20177:11 am

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer September 10, 20176:51 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20176:22 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20176:21 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20176:20 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20175:52 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20175:22 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20175:12 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20175:07 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20175:00 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20174:56 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20174:55 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20174:40 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20174:36 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20174:33 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20174:31 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20174:23 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20174:13 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20173:57 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20173:41 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20173:30 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20172:54 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20172:54 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20172:17 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20172:16 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20172:13 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20172:09 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20172:07 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20171:41 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20171:31 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20171:30 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20171:28 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 20171:19 am

Like

megmelton September 10, 201712:45 am

Like

Andy Koval September 10, 201712:08 am

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 201711:37 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 201711:32 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 201711:20 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 20179:14 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 20178:12 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 20177:42 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 20176:52 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 20176:26 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 20175:55 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 20175:26 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 20174:26 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 9, 20174:24 pm

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20172:21 pm

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201712:43 pm

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201712:43 pm

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201712:42 pm

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201711:32 am

Even though Irma was downgraded to a category 3 storm mid-Saturday, meteorologists say it will strengthen before making landfall. 

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201711:31 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201711:28 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201711:11 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201710:52 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201710:52 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201710:52 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201710:26 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201710:26 am

Meteorologists say it now looks like Irma may be making landfall closer to Tampa: 

Irma now taking aim at Tampa as Floridians hustle to leave

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20179:37 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20179:36 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20179:05 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20178:38 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20178:35 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20178:32 am

Like

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20177:56 am

Like

megmelton September 9, 20176:32 am

Like

megmelton September 9, 20175:48 am

Like

megmelton September 9, 20175:32 am

Like

megmelton September 9, 20172:23 am

Like

megmelton September 9, 20171:12 am

Like

megmelton September 9, 201712:52 am

Like

megmelton September 9, 201712:42 am

Like

megmelton September 9, 201712:33 am

Like

Andy Koval September 8, 201711:59 pm

Like

megmelton September 8, 201711:50 pm

Like

Andy Koval September 8, 201711:36 pm

Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s