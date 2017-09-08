LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Irma downgraded to category 3 as Florida prepares for storm

Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Posted 11:34 pm, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16AM, September 9, 2017

Hurricane Irma hit Cuba as a Category 5 hurricane late Friday, with waves reaching as high as 23 feet according to officials. The storm started hitting Florida's southern tip on Saturday.

MIAMI, Fl. – Hurricane Irma was downgraded to Category 3 status Saturday as the core of the storm nears the Florida coastline.

Irma is expected to have sustained winds of 160 mph by the time it slams into the Florida Keys on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Follow our live blog below to stay up to date with all the latest updates and news surrounding Hurricane Irma.

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201711:32 am

Even though Irma was downgraded to a category 3 storm mid-Saturday, meteorologists say it will strengthen before making landfall. 

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201711:31 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201711:28 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201711:11 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201710:52 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201710:52 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201710:52 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201710:26 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 201710:26 am

Meteorologists say it now looks like Irma may be making landfall closer to Tampa: 

Irma now taking aim at Tampa as Floridians hustle to leave

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20179:37 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20179:36 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20179:05 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20178:38 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20178:35 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20178:32 am

Sabrina Adams - Assignment Editor September 9, 20177:56 am

megmelton September 9, 20176:32 am

megmelton September 9, 20175:48 am

megmelton September 9, 20175:32 am

megmelton September 9, 20172:23 am

megmelton September 9, 20171:12 am

megmelton September 9, 201712:52 am

megmelton September 9, 201712:42 am

megmelton September 9, 201712:33 am

Andy Koval September 8, 201711:59 pm

megmelton September 8, 201711:50 pm

Andy Koval September 8, 201711:36 pm

