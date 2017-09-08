× Indiana National Guard preparing for Hurricane Irma deployment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Holcomb authorized the Indiana National Guard to deploy to Florida as Hurricane Irma closes in on the coastline.

The 38th Infantry Division, based out of Indianapolis, and a team from the 181st Intelligence Wing, based out of Terre Haute, are preparing to deploy as early as Saturday morning to assist with life-saving efforts.

Around 100 Hoosiers will provide advanced communication capabilities to local, state and federal authorities.

“The National Guard stands trained and prepared to assist authorities protect lives and property,” said Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard. “This is a core competency of this organization and we focus on being ready when called.”

The 38th was called to assist with managing the flow of personnel and resources into and out of Hurricane Harvey impacted areas, sending over 80 personnel to Texas.

That group is set to return home over the next couple of days.