Indiana man accused of beating girl, burying her in shallow grave reaches plea agreement

Posted 8:52 am, September 8, 2017, by

Christopher Grimmett

WARSAW, Ind. — A northern Indiana man who authorities say fatally beat his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter and then buried her body in a shallow grave has reached a plea agreement in the case.

Christopher Grimmett, 29, has a hearing scheduled for Monday which is when he is expected to change his plea to guilty but mentally ill in the death of Adalin Stamper, WSBT-TV reports.

Authorities say the Warsaw man beat Adalin and buried her body in November in a shallow grave behind his brother’s home. An autopsy determined the girl died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Grimmett’s attorney says an agreement calls for a 50-year sentence. A motion to seek an insanity defense was filed earlier this year in the murder case.

