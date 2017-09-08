Indiana farmer plants Princess Leia corn maze as tribute to Carrie Fisher

Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

September 8, 2017

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Tis the season for pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and of course, corn mazes. One farmer in southern Indiana created an extra special corn maze in honor of the late actress Carrie Fisher.

Jeremy Goebel tells CBS4 he has been designing corn mazes for Goebel Farms for the past 16 years. He says he’s always been a Star Wars fan, and when he started planning the corn maze back in February, he thought it was most appropriate to honor Fisher with a Princess Leia maze.

He planted the corn this past spring with a GPS device, and now the fully mature corn outlines the Star Wars character’s face, signature hairstyle, and upper body.

Goebel tells CBS4 the maze will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.  The cost is $5 for adults; $4 for children under 12; and free for children under 3.

Starting in October, it will also be open Friday and Saturday night, from 7 to 10 p.m. The cost at  night is $10 for adults and $9 for children under 12, but there is also a hayride and a campfire included with the night price.

These hours for the maze are applicable through Halloween.

Goebel Farms is located at 4745 W Boonville New Harmony Rd , Evansville, IN 47720.  They also offer hay rides, a large pumpkin patch, and apple treats like cider slushies.

Below is a gallery of corn mazes Goebel designed in past years.

