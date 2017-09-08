Hurricane Irma expected to make landfall this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are three active hurricanes in the tropics. Hurricane Katia will make landfall overnight in Mexico and will not affect the US. Hurricane Jose is forecast to turn north and move across the southern Atlantic and not affect the US. Hurricane Irma is moving this way and will make landfall in Florida this weekend.

Irma

The eye of Hurricane Irma is located 335 miles southeast of Miami, Florida. Irma is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and a turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely to continue during the next day or two, and Irma is expected to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas tonight and Saturday, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning.

Hurricane force winds are likely across Florida from Saturday night through Monday morning.

Heavy rain will move into south Florida Saturday evening.

The eye of the storm will make landfall Sunday morning.

Torrential rain and hurricane force winds will continue Sunday.

The eye of the storm will approach Tampa late Sunday afternoon.

The storm will still be at hurricane force Sunday night.

Irma will not exit Florida until Monday morning.

Jose

The eye of Hurricane Jose is located 335 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph. A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is forecast tonight through the weekend. On the forecast track, the core of Jose will pass close or just east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher gusts. Jose is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuation in intensity, up or down, could occur during the next day or so. Gradual weakening is expected after that.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Katia

The center of Hurricane Katia is located 120 mines north of Vera Cruz, Mexico. Katia is moving toward the west-southwest near 7 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday. The center of Katia will make landfall in Mexico late tonight or early Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Some intensification is possible prior to landfall, followed by rapid weakening.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.