Family, friends remember life of Andrew Schwier

INDIANAPOLIS, IND-- Family and friends are remembering the life Andrew Schwier, 26, after he was shot and killed outside his home Thursday.

"He was a guy that Jesus was his Lord and savior and he lived that every day I feel like he'd want to be known as that that person who just lived like Jesus every day," his brother, Jackson, said.

Loved ones said the oldest brother of six was someone who was the life of the party and made everyone smile.

"He loved his family, he loved his God, he loved his state, he loved his country, just full of life," Jackson Schwier said. "I'm just gonna miss that friend."

"Drew was just a great guy, loving person, would make anyone smile, make anyone laugh always was a goofball, just this was no reason for this to happen," friend Willie Bryan said.

Police said Schwier was found shot in the 2000 block of Sweet Blossom Ln. on the far-east side. His cause of death was ruled multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said one motive they're looking into is possible robbery, as well as others.

"There appears to be several theories of what happened, but as our detectives are trying to sort through all that information there's no confirmation on exactly what happened," IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams said.

What is known, though, is the impact the Indiana sports fan is leaving behind.

"That was his thing, he just was really behind Indiana sports," Jackson Schwier said.

Andrew Schwier was a member of the support group for the Indy Eleven, the Brickyard Battalion.

"One conversation with him and you knew that he was like you, he was supportive, he loved the city like all of us do," David Strange, a board member of the Brickyard Battalion, said.

The Indy Eleven posted a tribute on their Facebook page writing:

"Indy Eleven is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Drew Schwier, a dedicated supporter, friend, and son. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. The Indy Eleven family and the community of Indianapolis stands together."

His love for sports was evident in what his family called his passion and hobby, his business Vintage 317 which he operated from his home.

"Hats, jerseys, shirts, crew necks, you can name it he was buying it and reselling it and that was his niche," Jackson Schwier said.

Schwier said his brother was planning to leave his job with the VA to spend more time on the business.

It's time they no longer get with him here.

"The family, you know obviously just heartbroken but we do the little hope and joy we can pull from this is that Jesus, Drew had a relationship with Jesus Christ and we're gonna see him again in heaven and so we're holding onto that and somehow God is gonna use this for good," Jackson Schwier said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 262-TIPS.

The Indy Eleven will be holding a moment of silence before Wednesday night's game.