Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Couple married 75 years sad to share names with devastating hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Posted 2:20 pm, September 8, 2017, by

SPOKANE, WA – A couple married 75 years and living in Spokane, Washington still can’t believe they bear the same names as the back-to-back hurricanes wreaking havoc in the southeastern United States, KXLY reports.

The couple thought their daughter was playing a trick on them when they first heard the news because how could two devastating hurricanes be names after two very sweet people?

Harvey Schulter, 104, and Irma Schluter, 92, met in Spokane many years ago through their siblings. The couple eventually got married in 1942.

Throughout the past three-quarters of a century, the couple raised three children, a handful of grandchildren, and more than 100 foster children.

The couple thinks it’s sad that they share names with the devastating storms.

“It’s so sad and I don’t like that. It bothers me,” Irma told KXLY.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s