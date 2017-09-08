Colts events this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- Colts fans are getting pumped up for their season opener Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. But prior to that, they'll be able to participate in a number of events around the Circle City.

The fun started early Friday morning, when Mayor Joe Hogsett along with Blue the Mascot turned the canal in downtown Indianapolis blue.

Also Friday, Blue Friday Blintz launches. Every blue Friday, fans will see downtown businesses showing their Colts pride with special deals and discounts.

Returning this year is The Big Kickoff. Colts have partnered with United Way of Central Indiana to celebrate their 100th anniversary. The kickoff begins at 11 a.m. at Monument Circle and the first 1,000 people there will receive a Colts flag. Former Colts players, cheerleaders and Blue will be there, along with United Way representatives who will be hosting a community fair.

Saturday, the Colts Kickoff Concert returns. This year’s concert will feature Frankie Ballard, along with special guest Clayton Anderson. Free tickets to this year’s concert are available at www.colts.com/kickoff. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the gates.

The Colts take on the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on CBS4!

Here's a look at this weekend's events:

Friday, September 8

Blueing of the Canal (6:30 a.m. — media only)

Blue Friday Blitz Program Launches

The Big Kickoff with United Way of Central Indiana on Monument Circle (11 a.m.)

Saturday, September 9

Colts Kickoff Concert, presented by Verizon and sponsored in part by Bud Light (4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Sunday, September 10